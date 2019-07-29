Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $648,857 Its Trex Co Com (TREX) Holding; Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 4 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 sold and trimmed equity positions in Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II. The investment professionals in our database reported: 283,458 shares, down from 291,524 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Pimco New York Municipal Income Fund II in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Trex Co Inc Com (TREX) stake by 76.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,637 shares as Trex Co Inc Com (TREX)’s stock declined 21.36%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,351 shares with $206,000 value, down from 13,988 last quarter. Trex Co Inc Com now has $3.99B valuation. The stock decreased 3.82% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $68.21. About 619,204 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 9.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces June 2018 Investor Conference Schedule; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $128.43 million. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 5,374 shares traded. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) has risen 6.49% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II for 36,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 121,019 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0% invested in the company for 79,428 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Citigroup Inc, a New York-based fund reported 450 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & invested in 53,649 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 400 shares. Advisors Preferred Llc stated it has 0.01% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management reported 516,147 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al invested 0.09% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Curbstone Corporation holds 0.26% or 15,440 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 266,143 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma invested in 267,931 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Interest Grp Inc reported 0.04% stake. Gotham Asset Limited invested in 15,249 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.01% or 64,085 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested in 14,830 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Sidoti. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Tuesday, February 26.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Charter Communications Cl A stake by 7,759 shares to 19,291 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc Com (NYSE:LOW) stake by 33,857 shares and now owns 104,886 shares. Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) was raised too.

