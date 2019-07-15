Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Lowered Boston Properties Com (BXP) Position by $1.89 Million; Stock Rose; Anchorage Capital Group Boosted Pg&E (PCG) Holding by $237.75 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP) by 84.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 16,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $131.98. About 181,533 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Anchorage Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchorage Capital Group Llc bought 13.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 23.44M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.15M, up from 9.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchorage Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.02% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $17.84. About 16.59 million shares traded or 105.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 26/04/2018 – CPUC PENALIZES PG&E $97.5M FOR BREAKING EX-PARTE RULES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 02:39 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS WERE $0.91 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO Really, Really Hates California’s Fire Liability Law; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: PG&E Opens Wildfire Safety Operations Center; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 6,580 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 263 were accumulated by Sun Life Fincl. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.61M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0.07% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America holds 1.71% or 143,804 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com reported 0.03% stake. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 437 shares. Moreover, Utd Services Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 121,010 shares. Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) holds 36,830 shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 12,722 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 101,340 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 4,362 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 0.08% or 131,056 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 951,319 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 37,752 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) by 77,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boston Properties: Double Your Yield And Add A Layer Of Protection With This Class A REIT – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Future TSA headquarters drives Springfield hotel sale – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.87 million for 18.96 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “As Bankruptcy Drags On, PG&E Loses Value – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PG&E, Jabil, and Axalta Coating Systems Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Pier 1 Imports, and Sorrento Therapeutics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.