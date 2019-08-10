Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by $2.09 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lathrop Investment Management Trimmed Adobe Systems (ADBE) Position by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 66,280 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66 million, down from 72,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE TOUTS USE OF AI TO BUY SEARCH, DISPLAY AND VIDEO ADS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 69.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 106,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 62,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Spire; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Employees Altered Information on Business Customers’ Documents; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 15/03/2018 – Zane Zodrow: Exclusive: Wells Fargo commits yet more crimes; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo trims expected hit from regulatory cap on assets; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo investors back leaders despite protests; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (NYSE:HST) by 118,346 shares to 314,350 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,852 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc Shs.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $335.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 6,495 shares to 55,205 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 45,819 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc P (NYSE:KMI).