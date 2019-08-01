Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $1.39 Million; Share Value Rose; Consolidated Investment Group Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Position by $1.90 Million

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 46,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 137,584 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 183,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 34.49 million shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.41 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – National Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Twitter, Alibaba and Micron – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Still A Buy Even After Thirteen Percent Jump – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Treat the Recent Surge in Micron Stock as a Selling Opportunity – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jericho Cap Asset Management Lp stated it has 4.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Schroder Inv Management Group stated it has 0.14% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bancorporation Of The West holds 19,753 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 32,975 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn invested in 125 shares or 0% of the stock. Clean Yield Gru invested in 0.01% or 450 shares. John G Ullman Assocs holds 0.06% or 8,685 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.13% or 26.62M shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.16% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 736,765 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 65,539 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 895 shares. Bartlett And Ltd stated it has 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs owns 537,832 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 4.42M shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 27.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torch Wealth Limited Company accumulated 18,321 shares. Fincl Management Professionals owns 605 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Godsey & Gibb invested 3.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 3.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). West Oak Limited Liability Corp stated it has 10,800 shares. Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Company stated it has 3.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clean Yield Grp owns 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,361 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 613,908 shares. Moreover, Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.27% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evermay Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Convergence Inv Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 75,360 shares. Everett Harris And Co Ca owns 1.62 million shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Global Endowment Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 5,100 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr accumulated 43,665 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 22,580 shares to 76,660 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (NYSE:ETN) by 21,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,652 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).