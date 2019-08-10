Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Holding in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by $2.68 Million; Grimes & Company Increases Holding in Raytheon Company (RTN)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 144.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 178,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 302,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76 million, up from 123,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.47. About 6.16 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net Interest Income $952M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 49.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 18,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 57,627 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49 million, up from 38,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 30/05/2018 – Sparton DeLeon Springs Earns 4-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 16/05/2018 – Sparton and Raytheon Team on Next Generation Mine Neutralization System; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 25/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS CONTRACT TO PRODUCE ROMANIA’S NEW PATRIOT SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Air Force Selects Raytheon’s All Digital Radar Warning Receiver

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc Com (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 29,996 shares to 9,132 shares, valued at $470,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Companies In (NYSE:IPG) by 126,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 50.95M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 98,861 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Natl Bank holds 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 1.10 million shares. 2.09 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Glenmede Na reported 36,998 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 347 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited owns 26,768 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 17,642 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation owns 234,235 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ledyard Commercial Bank invested in 106,630 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 18,296 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc accumulated 524,543 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc has 600 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com owns 37,947 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,328 shares. Permanens Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 311 shares. 73,000 are held by Ci Invs Inc. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Winfield Associate holds 1.37% or 14,153 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.2% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 440,360 shares. Nomura Holdg owns 31,279 shares. E&G Advisors LP stated it has 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moreover, Stonebridge Capital Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Bancshares invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Captrust Fin Advsrs holds 5,144 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Panagora Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,693 shares. New Vernon Invest Management Limited Liability Company invested in 1.18% or 2,700 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 9,290 shares to 82,653 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp by 11,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,807 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf.