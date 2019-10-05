Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Euronet Worldwide Com (EEFT) Holding By $305,256; BOUYGUES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (BOUYF) SI Decreased By 2%

BOUYGUES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had a decrease of 2% in short interest. BOUYF’s SI was 4,900 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2% from 5,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 10 days are for BOUYGUES SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)’s short sellers to cover BOUYF’s short positions. It closed at $39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT) stake by 99.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 1,817 shares as Euronet Worldwide Inc Com (EEFT)’s stock rose 4.11%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 3,652 shares with $614,000 value, up from 1,835 last quarter. Euronet Worldwide Inc Com now has $8.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $149. About 515,418 shares traded or 23.76% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q REV. $550.5M, EST. $536.0M; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 19/03/2018 – Euronet Conference Call Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 27; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Euronet Worldwide has $20000 highest and $18900 lowest target. $194.50’s average target is 30.54% above currents $149 stock price. Euronet Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) stake by 153,668 shares to 67,301 valued at $3.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Price T Rowe Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 11,205 shares and now owns 60,856 shares. Brown Forman Corp Cl B (NYSE:BF.B) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caxton Associates Lp owns 5,041 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Polen Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Florida-based fund reported 6,500 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Inc owns 3,785 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Us Savings Bank De invested in 11,777 shares. Cwm Llc stated it has 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 15,899 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Franklin Resources invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Columbus Circle Investors holds 1.28% or 284,680 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0.16% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 427,597 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Old National Bank & Trust In owns 0.02% invested in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 2,800 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 240% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More news for Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Bouygues SA 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Vinci: This European Blue Chip Will Keep Growing Its Dividend – Seeking Alpha” and published on June 01, 2018 is yet another important article.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.35 billion. The firm provides designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, leisure areas, and environmental amenities; and produces and recycles construction materials. It has a 10.56 P/E ratio. It also produces TF1, TMC, NT1, HD1, and LCI complementary freeview TV channels; TV Breizh, Histoire, UshuaÃ¯a, and Serieclub pay-TV theme channels; and produces and distributes audiovisual content, as well as sells advertising space on the lci.fr Website, the IndÃ©s Radios radio stations, and other Websites.