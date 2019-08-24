Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Increased Dominion Energy Com Stk Np (D) Stake by $554,116 as Share Price Declined; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Share Value Rose, Roumell Asset Management Lowered Holding

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 70.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 964,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 403,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $535.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 844,634 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 29/05/2018 – RUBICON SAYS AD SPENDING HAS STABILIZED AFTER GDPR `DISRUPTION’; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 03/05/2018 – Rubicon Project 1Q Rev $24.9M; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np (D) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 7,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 17,049 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, up from 9,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc Com Stk Np for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $75.94. About 3.15M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 40,226 shares to 47,072 shares, valued at $12.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc Com (NYSE:CRM) by 9,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,097 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate accumulated 2,762 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Burney accumulated 9,010 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Franklin Resources reported 22.32M shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.45% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 15,546 are owned by Bryn Mawr Tru. D E Shaw & Com reported 40,364 shares. Smith Salley & stated it has 1.97% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Chesley Taft And Associates Ltd Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). The Kentucky-based Field And Main Comml Bank has invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 5,302 are held by Montag A And Assoc Incorporated. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 5,076 shares. Asset Management reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Linscomb Williams Inc owns 62,986 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

