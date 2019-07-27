Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Adobe Com (ADBE) Stake; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) stake by 46.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 40,226 shares as Adobe Inc Com (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 47,072 shares with $12.54 million value, down from 87,298 last quarter. Adobe Inc Com now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 15/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: ADBE, AVGO, ULTA & more; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce

National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 211 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 169 sold and reduced their stakes in National Oilwell Varco Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 352.95 million shares, up from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding National Oilwell Varco Inc in top ten positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 138 Increased: 149 New Position: 62.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) stake by 63,719 shares to 69,675 valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) stake by 6,795 shares and now owns 278,570 shares. Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, February 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 15. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,406 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Moreover, City has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 175 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated has 3,250 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 50,014 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 28,514 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Signature Est And Lc invested in 0.03% or 1,354 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 0.13% or 2,676 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 21,589 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Cadence Capital Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 2,030 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Country Bancshares stated it has 407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Gru stated it has 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 68 were reported by Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2.97 million shares. 2,128 were accumulated by Azimuth Management Ltd Liability.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $17.57 million activity. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45 million were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. Lewnes Ann had sold 3,000 shares worth $720,480 on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. 25,000 shares were sold by Parasnis Abhay, worth $6.00 million.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc holds 6.9% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for 111,637 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Llc owns 21.20 million shares or 5.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc has 4.96% invested in the company for 508,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Ruffer Llp has invested 4.8% in the stock. Hutchinson Capital Management Ca, a California-based fund reported 336,632 shares.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. designs, makes, and sells equipment and components used in gas and oil drilling, completion, and production operations; and provides oilfield services to the upstream gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.38 billion. It operates through four divisions: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion & Production Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Rig Systems segment offers land rigs; offshore drilling equipment packages; and drilling rig components.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on July, 29 after the close. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.