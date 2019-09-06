Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut At&T Com (T) Stake By $2.80 Million; Highline Capital Management Has Trimmed By $2.70 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stake

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) stake by 2.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)’s stock declined 9.83%. The Highline Capital Management Llc holds 1.06 million shares with $120.95 million value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd now has $21.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 1.28M shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 29/03/2018 – Cruise Critic: Royal Caribbean Looking at More Affordable Version of the Ultimate Family Suite for Other Ships; 28/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER APCD WERE UP 11.2% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 12.5% AS-REPORTED)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased At&T Inc Com (T) stake by 14.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 90,454 shares as At&T Inc Com (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 544,848 shares with $17.09M value, down from 635,302 last quarter. At&T Inc Com now has $262.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – AT CO’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, EACH OF 13 NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WERE REELECTED FOR ONE-YEAR TERMS; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$33.9 BLN; 13/03/2018 – TWX, T: Latest twist in DOJ-AT&T case: The government does want AT&T to submit its arbitration offer as evidence. – ! $TWX $T

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.37 earnings per share, up 9.80% or $0.39 from last year’s $3.98 per share. RCL’s profit will be $893.00 million for 6.12 P/E if the $4.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.54 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.05% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Royal Caribbean Cruises has $15800 highest and $13900 lowest target. $149.50’s average target is 39.80% above currents $106.94 stock price. Royal Caribbean Cruises had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26. Buckingham Research maintained Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, June 7. The stock of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 108,391 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company reported 0.57% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.04% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 79,873 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na has invested 0.08% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Moreover, Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 3,000 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 4,153 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate reported 766,243 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 21,176 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 698 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Sei Invs Company invested in 0.04% or 111,399 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 11,084 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares And Trust holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macroview Invest Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 100 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC) stake by 43,640 shares to 106,628 valued at $5.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Cl A stake by 7,759 shares and now owns 19,291 shares. Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Partners Llc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canal Insurance Co owns 320,000 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management owns 9,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls has 16,531 shares. Iowa National Bank reported 1.29% stake. Silvercrest Asset Gp Lc holds 0.04% or 116,567 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited accumulated 4.03M shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 5,247 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Patten Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.34% or 25,475 shares. Advisory Rech has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Stifel Fincl, a Missouri-based fund reported 6.62 million shares. Noesis Cap Mangement has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research invested in 2.61 million shares. Moreover, Lourd Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,818 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.55 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

