Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Holding by $319,721; Connors Investor Services Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Cut by $9.58 Million

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Abbvie (ABBV) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 119,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 22,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, down from 142,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Abbvie for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $64.46. About 8.54 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.55 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid but market signals doubts; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 154,569 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.14M, up from 149,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 14/05/2018 – Verizon announces ThingSpace Ready, a program to help get cellular IoT solutions to market quickly, reliably and cost effective; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/03/2018 – VERIZON: BOOST SO ALL 2.946% NOTES DUE 2022 VALIDLY TENDERED; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 11/05/2018 – Verizon to repurchase debt securities; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spire Inc Com by 9,182 shares to 2,852 shares, valued at $235,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp Com Stk New (NYSE:VLO) by 40,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,211 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Even Good Doesn’t Yield More – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Associate Pa holds 264,986 shares or 1.78% of its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt holds 74,383 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 28,889 are held by Pettee Investors. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel has 3.97% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gateway Advisory Ltd Liability accumulated 13,645 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability holds 178,373 shares. Colonial Tru accumulated 147,638 shares. Smith Asset Management Group Inc LP accumulated 60 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Management Limited Co Delaware invested in 19,629 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moreover, Amer Money Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Com holds 89,216 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Parthenon Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 5,391 shares in its portfolio. Atlas Browninc invested in 0.58% or 13,789 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 11.43M shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wyoming-based Cypress Cap Management Llc (Wy) has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 36,400 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 8,166 shares. 7,091 were reported by Murphy Cap. Plancorp Ltd Co reported 18,712 shares. Moreover, Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Company has 0.02% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cubic Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 41,973 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Davis R M Inc holds 24,022 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 2,628 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 16,634 shares. Moreover, Aviance Cap Ptnrs Lc has 0.8% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt has 7,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.36% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 15.81M shares. First Amer Commercial Bank reported 93,552 shares. Cibc Asset Management holds 269,184 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb (NYSE:CB) by 2,435 shares to 79,297 shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,173 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T New.