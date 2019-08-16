Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Position by $2.00 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Boeing Company (BA) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 1,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 52,707 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.86 million, up from 51,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/05/2018 – Amazon now clearly has critics on both sides of the American political spectrum; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N CEO SAYS WILL BE ROLLING OUT MORE THAN 10 TV MODELS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON BEGINNING JUNE THIS YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has partnered with a number of banks for a variety of financial products; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON- LAUNCHED ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ WITHIN APP THROUGH WHICH CUSTOMERS IN THAILAND CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM U.S; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Offer New Fire TV Edition Smart TVs; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 860 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 8,529 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, down from 9,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO BELIEVES CHINA, U.S. ARE MOTIVATED TO HAVE PRODUCTIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 17/04/2018 – President Donald Trump pressured the emir of Kuwait into an arms deal on behalf of Boeing, America’s second-largest defense contractor; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES AND BOEING FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP TARGETING 55% LOCALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION INCLUDES CLASS AA AND CLASS A CERTIFICATES WITH UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL CONSISTING OF TWO NEW BOEING 787-9 AIRCRAFT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing 2018 Aircraft Orders, by Airline, Through April 30; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN; 15/05/2018 – WTO FINDS EU SUBSIDIES HARM BOEING, CLEARING WAY FOR SANCTIONS

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

