Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Its Verisign Com (VRSN) Position by $478,401; Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding Maintained by Sequent Asset Management Llc

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc Com (VRSN) by 25.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 9,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $190.33. About 92,143 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.07, EST. $1.06; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 988,012 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc Com (NYSE:MOH) by 4,107 shares to 9,615 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc Com (NYSE:BAX) by 11,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VRSN’s profit will be $141.18 million for 39.99 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by VeriSign, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.03% negative EPS growth.

