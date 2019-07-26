Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Its Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Holding by $2.80 Million; Market Value Declined; Kirby (KEX) Share Price Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Trimmed Its Position

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (KEX) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 18,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.40 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330.71M, down from 4.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Kirby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.79% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $72.49. About 2.42 million shares traded or 355.59% up from the average. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 03/05/2018 – KIRBY IN PACT TO BUY PRESSURE BARGES FOR $69.3M IN CASH; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Agrees to Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation To Webcast Analyst Day; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE IN $200 TO $225 MLN RANGE; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 93,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 101,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 3.51M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren See Merger Closing by 1Q of 2019; 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint Expects Annual Guidance Basis EPS Growth Target of 5 to 7 % in 2019 and 2020, Excluding One-Time Items; 23/04/2018 – Vectren to Become a CenterPoint Energy Co. With Combined Co’s Natural Gas Utilities Ops and Indiana Electric Operation to Headquartered in Evansville, Ind; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint, Vectren: Capital Structure and Resulting Credit Metrics Expected to Support Solid Investment Grade Credit Quality; 15/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy sets 2018 annual meeting of shareholders; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS CENTERPOINT ENERGY’S LONG-TERM IDR AT ‘BBB’; REVI; 05/03/2018 MFS Utilities Fund Adds CenterPoint Energy, Exits Calpine; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q EPS 38c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KEX shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 2.12% less from 57.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 12,257 shares to 762,099 shares, valued at $134.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 15,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 910,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $1.80 million activity. Another trade for 630 shares valued at $46,796 was made by DRAGG RONALD A on Friday, February 1. $348,438 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares were sold by O’Neil Christian G.. $605,854 worth of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) was sold by Grzebinski David W. The insider Husted Amy D. sold $349,616.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Cl A by 7,759 shares to 19,291 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Rus 1000 Grw Etf (IWF) by 12,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.