Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Its Ametek New Com (AME) Holding as Stock Value Rose; As Lowes Cos (LOW) Market Value Declined, Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Has Lifted Holding by $1.05 Million

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 126.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc bought 10,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, up from 8,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $105.94. About 1.58 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: HAVE MORE STAFF LOOKING AT CHINA THAN ANY OTHER SINGLE OVERSEAS ECONOMY; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS BUT A$ NOT BROADLY OVERVALUED; 23/05/2018 – Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has taken a stake in Lowe’s, a source tells CNBC; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S – PROLONGED UNFAVORABLE WEATHER ACROSS GEOGRAPHIES LED TO DELAYED SPRING SELLING SEASON WHICH IMPACTED RESULTS IN OUTDOOR CATEGORIES IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 08/05/2018 – Enercare: Lowe to Become Chief Fincl Officer Effective June 4; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 73,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 16,560 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 89,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 194,432 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63 million for 21.39 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications Intl Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 3,791 shares to 6,768 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del Com (NYSE:KMPR) by 3,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:POST).