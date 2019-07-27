Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Centerpoint Energy Com (CNP) Stake by $2.80 Million as Share Price Declined; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Baxter Bros Lowered Position

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com (CNP) by 92.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 93,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $249,000, down from 101,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 2.34M shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 11.06% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CenterPoint Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNP); 08/05/2018 – Marathon Texas City, Texas refineries restoring production; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Rev $3.16B; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts CenterPoint Energy And Subs Rtgs On Watch Negative; 04/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT SEES COMBINED 2020 POTENTIAL EPS $1.76-$1.98; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy 1Q Net $165M

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Revises 2017 EPS to $5.12 From $5.13; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $122,880 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CNP shares while 161 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 365.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 378.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 324,136 are held by Aperio Group Inc. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% or 233,375 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 0.06% or 115,184 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 261,403 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 110,410 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Ellington Management Limited Liability Co owns 7,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd has invested 0.09% in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP). Ls Advsrs Ltd Company reported 57,652 shares. 788,813 were accumulated by Avalon Advsrs Ltd Com. Kentucky Retirement has 21,912 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) for 21,265 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 62,295 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 95,125 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd has 92,496 shares.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 37,752 shares to 67,425 shares, valued at $13.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp Com (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Storage Com (NYSE:PSA).

Analysts await CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CNP’s profit will be $165.72M for 21.82 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by CenterPoint Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco invested in 0.11% or 1.90M shares. Chesley Taft Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.45% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cahill Fincl Advsrs reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). World Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). California Employees Retirement holds 1.63M shares. Andra Ap holds 36,800 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 21,090 were accumulated by Alley Ltd Liability. Kornitzer Management Ks owns 16,270 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 3.24M shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cypress Ltd Company stated it has 11,669 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Brown Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,947 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 172,196 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc has 52,274 shares. Peddock Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,924 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Armstrong Henry H Associates holds 6,738 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.