Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased By $2.62 Million Its Ameriprise Finl Com (AMP) Stake; Oil Dri Of America (ODC) Sentiment Is 1.05

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP) stake by 43.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,446 shares as Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (AMP)’s stock declined 0.74%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 26,348 shares with $3.38M value, down from 46,794 last quarter. Ameriprise Finl Inc Com now has $17.66B valuation. The stock increased 2.48% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 459,914 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c Vs. 83c; 05/03/2018 Columbia Threadneedle Investments Launches Columbia Overseas Core Fund; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Ameriprise Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMP); 09/04/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle Investments Expands Municipal Bond Offerings; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c

Oil Dri Corp Of America (ODC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 22 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 21 sold and reduced stakes in Oil Dri Corp Of America. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.79 million shares, up from 3.77 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Oil Dri Corp Of America in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 18 Increased: 15 New Position: 7.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Smucker J M Co Com New (NYSE:SJM) stake by 41,191 shares to 51,734 valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Charter Communications Cl A stake by 7,759 shares and now owns 19,291 shares. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES (NYSE:AMP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES had 11 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 9. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $146 target in Monday, April 1 report.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $3.96 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.22 from last year’s $3.74 per share. AMP’s profit will be $520.64M for 8.48 P/E if the $3.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.06 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold AMP shares while 196 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 100.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 105.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) or 7,300 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 4,075 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited has 0% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 294 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 11,716 shares. First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,973 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 11,631 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 39,016 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has invested 0.01% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pinebridge Investments Lp has invested 0.15% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pinnacle Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 2,084 shares. Hennessy Advsr invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). British Columbia Inv Management Corp reported 85,500 shares.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, makes, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $246.05 million. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. It has a 21.15 P/E ratio. The firm also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the ProÂ’s Choice brand name.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $91,496 activity.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.37. About 475 shares traded. Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has declined 17.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.