Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Boston Properties Com (BXP) Holding By $1.89 Million; Qci Asset Management Has Lifted Pepsico (PEP) Holding By $551,806

Qci Asset Management Inc increased Pepsico (PEP) stake by 2.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Qci Asset Management Inc acquired 4,523 shares as Pepsico (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Qci Asset Management Inc holds 157,003 shares with $19.24M value, up from 152,480 last quarter. Pepsico now has $182.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP) stake by 84.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 14,184 shares as Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 2,510 shares with $336,000 value, down from 16,694 last quarter. Boston Properties Inc Com now has $19.45B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 558,602 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) stake by 68,629 shares to 253,414 valued at $16.17 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) stake by 42,752 shares and now owns 99,175 shares. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.09% or 3.89M shares in its portfolio. Charter Trust Company has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sabal Com invested 2.68% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lvw Advisors Limited Co accumulated 26,412 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Inc Va has invested 0.97% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Scotia Inc stated it has 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company holds 1.25% or 164,156 shares. Tru Of Vermont has 129,159 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi holds 15,868 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested 2.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greenwood Capital Associate Limited Liability Company reported 61,247 shares. The Iowa-based Security Bancorp Of So Dak has invested 2.45% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gyroscope Cap Management Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.15% or 3,229 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 9,563 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 160,677 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PepsiCo has $138 highest and $100 lowest target. $127.50’s average target is -2.13% below currents $130.27 stock price. PepsiCo had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 18 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,201 are held by Commerce Comml Bank. Advsrs Asset holds 3,117 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc reported 188,346 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office invested in 87 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 3,278 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 3,320 were accumulated by Svcs. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 3,748 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd has 53,800 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Co invested in 10,437 shares or 0.03% of the stock. M&T Bancorporation Corporation accumulated 9,514 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone, a Washington-based fund reported 45 shares. Blue Fincl Cap invested 0.37% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 145,817 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Boston Properties has $138 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.33’s average target is 1.99% above currents $125.83 stock price. Boston Properties had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, August 14.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Johnson & Johnson Com Usd1 (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 3,452 shares to 182,524 valued at $25.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) stake by 77,493 shares and now owns 113,794 shares. Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) was raised too.