Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 59 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 58 sold and reduced their equity positions in Hilltop Holdings Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 50.98 million shares, up from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Hilltop Holdings Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 43 Increased: 40 New Position: 19.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Boeing Co Com (BA) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,684 shares as Boeing Co Com (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 78,432 shares with $29.92 million value, down from 82,116 last quarter. Boeing Co Com now has $191.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 02/05/2018 – BA: LONG-TERM GOVT. FUNDING STABILITY CHALLENGE FOR SLS ROCKET; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SUPPORTING NTSB PROBE INTO SOUTHWEST ENGINE ACCIDENT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS FUNDAMENTAL STRENGTH IN THE FREIGHTER MARKET IS ENCOURAGING; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 Cash Flow Guidance to Range of $15 Billion-$15.5 Billion; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q TOTAL MAJOR PROGRAM DELIVERIES 184; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60

The stock increased 1.03% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 524,468 shares traded or 22.03% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) has risen 8.67% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 30/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Developing Blockchain-based Portfolio Management Product; Hires Product Expert; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 06/03/2018 Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 27/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Jonathan S. Sobel Elected to Hilltop Holdings Inc. Board of Directors, Named Chairman of Hilltop Securities Inc. – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HTH) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The Company’s Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services.

Oak Hill Capital Management Llc holds 14.11% of its portfolio in Hilltop Holdings Inc. for 2.18 million shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 325,000 shares or 1.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital Llc has 1.34% invested in the company for 239,598 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.09% in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C., a New York-based fund reported 638,735 shares.

Analysts await Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. HTH’s profit will be $45.46M for 11.50 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Hilltop Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management LP has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bessemer Gp invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Columbia Asset invested 2.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,383 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 12,113 shares. Brookstone Management has 2,715 shares. Old Natl Bank In has 12,935 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Halsey Associates Ct has 22,781 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.71% or 47,002 shares. 142,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Td Asset Inc accumulated 1.24M shares or 0.72% of the stock.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $40.68 million activity. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of stock or 19,500 shares. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of stock or 2,916 shares. 2,137 shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III, worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $500 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Buckingham Research.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) stake by 55,778 shares to 120,473 valued at $24.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) stake by 1,124 shares and now owns 52,707 shares. Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC) was raised too.