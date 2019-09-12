Piedmont Investment Advisors Decreased Ametek New Com (AME) Position by $6.59 Million; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Lifted Holding in Huntsman (HUN) by $12.02 Million as Market Value Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (AME) by 81.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 73,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 16,560 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 89,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 179,128 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – Matthew J. Conti Elected Vice President, Human Re; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM

Goldentree Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp bought 600,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.03M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 623,095 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN BUYS DEMILEC, A LEADING NORTH AMERICAN SPRAY POLYURETH; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Buying Demilec From Affiliate of Sun Capital Partners, Inc; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes Purchase of Demilec For $350M; 19/03/2018 – Clariant CEO says update on SABIC partnership likely in September; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Group 1Q Net Profit More Than Triples; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman Acquires Demilec, A Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 13/03/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – HUNTSMAN WILL PAY $350 MLN IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION, FUNDED FROM AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HUN shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 162.04 million shares or 2.13% less from 165.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 120 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Icon Advisers holds 86,700 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 40,100 shares. 3.86 million were reported by Geode Cap Limited Company. Envestnet Asset accumulated 473,808 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 12,206 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 35,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated reported 4,650 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 195 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1.06M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corp owns 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15,005 shares. Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) or 307,315 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0.06% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 1.36M shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.

More notable recent Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Huntsman Corp.’s Asset Sale Spurs Buybacks, Sports 13% Total Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Like Huntsman Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:HUN) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd holds 0% or 2,285 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 5,560 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.05% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) or 118,669 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital has 0.14% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 18,722 shares. Synovus Financial invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Wellington Management Gp Llp has invested 0.13% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Mngmt has invested 1.11% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Franklin Resources holds 1.08M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc Id stated it has 4.36% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Manufacturers Life Commerce The invested in 0.14% or 1.33 million shares. Schwartz Counsel invested in 217,000 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Geode Cap Management Llc reported 0.07% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Cwm Lc holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 600 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.02% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $229.84 million for 22.11 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.