Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut Its Trex Co Com (TREX) Stake as Share Value Rose; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management Has Raised Holding

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management bought 23,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,330 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 33,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25B market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – ANGLO AFRICAN OIL & GAS PLC AAOG.L – UNIT PETRO KOUILOU HAS FINALISED A CONTRACT WITH LEADING OIL SERVICES COMPANY SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS SOME TIGHTNESS IN SHALE SUPPLY CHAIN, INCLUDING SAND, BUT DRILLING ACTIVITIES ARE PICKING UP; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (TREX) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 3,351 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206,000, down from 13,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $85.75. About 687,750 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 10/04/2018 – Trex Tops 2018 Builder Brand Study; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 395 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 12,121 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.03% or 337,153 shares. Ameriprise Fincl reported 0.04% stake. 7,687 are owned by Citigroup Incorporated. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 7,434 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pembroke Management Limited accumulated 187,100 shares. 31,402 were reported by Pinebridge Invs L P. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 130,354 shares stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund LP has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 1.36M shares. Fmr holds 0% or 675 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,755 shares stake. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 85,044 shares. Cim Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 9,526 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 1.27M shares.

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “For P&G and Trex, the Outlooks Are Bright – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trex +10% post Q2 revenue beat – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Trex Stock Squeezed the Housing Pessimists Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Trex Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:TREX) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Company Announces August and September 2019 Investor Conference Schedule – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 17,152 shares to 22,859 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: It’s Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger: Still Silly Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 1.19 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Bp Public Limited Co holds 0.3% or 179,000 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services holds 0.05% or 35,224 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers has 138,300 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grandfield Dodd Llc reported 0.05% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Coastline Tru holds 19,322 shares. Sprucegrove Inv Mngmt reported 514,600 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 266,131 shares stake. The United Kingdom-based Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Limited Co has invested 0.39% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Perkins Coie owns 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 606 shares. Girard Prtnrs has 63,107 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Ci Investments holds 0.2% or 799,500 shares in its portfolio. Arrow holds 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 6,306 shares.

B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management, which manages about $466.49 million and $254.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,799 shares to 25,257 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 2,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,649 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).