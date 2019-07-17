Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut Its Humana Com (HUM) Position by $1.77 Million; Market Valuation Declined; As Centene Del (CNC) Stock Price Declined, Roberts Glore & Company Has Boosted Its Stake by $467,725

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 2.03 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP – UPON CLOSING OF FIDELIS CARE DEAL, FIDELIS CARE WILL OPERATE AS A FOR-PROFIT HEALTH INSURER IN NEW YORK; 24/04/2018 – Centene Sees 2018 Rev $60.6B-$61.4B; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Humana Inc Com (HUM) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,535 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, down from 18,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $282.93. About 475,587 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q EPS $3.53; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 16/05/2018 – Humana AB: Improved results; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $707.58 million for 13.50 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.34% or 785,244 shares. First Republic Management Incorporated invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability accumulated 19,998 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt accumulated 6,008 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 55,785 shares. 17,616 were accumulated by Fort Limited Partnership. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 175 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Llc holds 417 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin Inc holds 0.06% or 86,860 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 0.51% or 20,150 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 23,265 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Prudential Incorporated owns 201,893 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.38% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 44,282 shares to 50,831 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (NYSE:V) by 27,026 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC).

