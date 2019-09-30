Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut Its American Intl Group Com Ne (AIG) Position by $552,207; Market Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Abner Herrman & Brock Has Trimmed Its Position by $755,870

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc sold 5,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 135,167 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.72M, down from 140,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $137.15. About 1.84M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com Ne (AIG) by 44.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 12,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $684,000, down from 23,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.72. About 1.90 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 11/04/2018 – AIG-ANB Cooperative Insurance Falls 4.8% to Lowest in Two Months; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.86 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $697.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,331 shares to 321,795 shares, valued at $17.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 175,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) by 19,190 shares to 231,918 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New Com (NYSE:CCI) by 7,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,617 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).