Piedmont Investment Advisors Cut Citizens Finl Group Com (CFG) Position by $1.40 Million as Share Value Declined; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed Position

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co analyzed 27,188 shares as the company's stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, down from 40,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $254.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 7.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com (CFG) by 85.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 43,811 shares as the company's stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 51,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 3.72M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textron Inc Com (NYSE:TXT) by 44,282 shares to 50,831 shares, valued at $2.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & Inc holds 0.02% or 7,648 shares in its portfolio. Claar Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.85% or 54,554 shares. First Allied Advisory has 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Jump Trading Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Campbell And Com Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 11,178 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 658,826 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 19,253 are owned by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 5.16 million shares. Wright Serv owns 8,549 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 169,394 shares. Sterling Limited Liability Com owns 25,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.03% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Scout Invs owns 1.82M shares. Clover Limited Partnership accumulated 22,988 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has invested 0.46% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.07 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,650 were accumulated by Horizon Investment Serv Llc. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 1.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Savings Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,880 shares. Randolph Inc has 3.91% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 179,820 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Company owns 9,211 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il stated it has 374,302 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 3.24 million shares. 3,174 are owned by Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 5,656 shares stake. 29,523 were reported by Heritage Wealth. Meyer Handelman holds 0.18% or 30,393 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Com invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Westchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 378,902 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 17,943 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Hm Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

