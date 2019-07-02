Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Kla (KLAC) Position; Tygh Capital Management Has Cut Littelfuse (LFUS) Stake by $2.83 Million

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 15,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,555 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, down from 38,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.69. About 161,012 shares traded or 3.94% up from the average. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 10/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 01/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,537 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.63 million, up from 36,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $121.72. About 1.23M shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF $3.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $3.4 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to KLA-Tencor on April 3 for “Extractor electrode for electron source” (California Inventor); 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH, EQUITY VALUE OF ABOUT $3.4B; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4,353 shares to 10,087 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corporation by 45,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,594 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold KLAC shares while 138 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 211 raised stakes. 139.61 million shares or 1.58% more from 137.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Estabrook Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 44 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 23 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Com holds 0% or 445 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 131,291 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC). Polaris Greystone Group Ltd Liability stated it has 9,380 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 212 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Hldgs Grp, a Texas-based fund reported 56,095 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.5% or 23,000 shares in its portfolio. 76,991 are held by Federated Investors Pa. Cleararc holds 0.09% or 3,995 shares. D E Shaw And reported 643,043 shares. Fred Alger Management stated it has 21,817 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Company stated it has 62,837 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 138,585 were accumulated by Kbc Grp Nv.

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11 million and $568.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albany Intl Corp Cl A (NYSE:AIN) by 32,502 shares to 97,478 shares, valued at $6.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group Nv by 72,609 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $124,871 activity. NOGLOWS WILLIAM P also sold $105,485 worth of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) shares. Cole Matthew sold $31,178 worth of stock.

