Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stake; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut W P Carey (WPC) Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) stake by 2.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 22,490 shares as Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 1.03M shares with $138.65 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Microsoft Corp Com now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.94. About 21.67M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Quanzhou Textile Garment Vocational Institute for the Implementation of Four International Certificate Projects in China; 14/05/2018 – NRI to Provide mPLAT, on Microsoft Azure and Azure Stack Marketplace in Collaboration with Dell EMC; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 31/05/2018 – Grant Thornton to help federal agencies turn resources into results using Microsoft technologies; 14/05/2018 – Smartsheet to Announce First Quarter FY19 Earnings on June 4, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased W P Carey Inc (WPC) stake by 89.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 127,907 shares as W P Carey Inc (WPC)’s stock rose 9.30%. The Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd holds 15,452 shares with $1.25M value, down from 143,359 last quarter. W P Carey Inc now has $15.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.04. About 169,382 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $148.31’s average target is 5.23% above currents $140.94 stock price. Microsoft had 26 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Jefferies has “Underperform” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Com (NYSE:CAT) stake by 12,530 shares to 35,181 valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charter Communications Cl A stake by 2,078 shares and now owns 17,213 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 1.51M shares. Buckingham Capital holds 98,470 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Capital Advisors Incorporated Ok owns 363,783 shares. Muhlenkamp & holds 125,743 shares. Thomas Story Son Ltd has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,500 shares. Joho Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 16.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 189,737 were reported by Wade G W & Inc. Pzena Investment Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 318,833 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Arvest Bancorp Division has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated owns 6,224 shares. Country Tru Fincl Bank holds 4.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 729,626 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap holds 1.52% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 928,204 shares. Windsor Cap Llc reported 3,262 shares. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 17.67 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com owns 949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 7,014 shares. Moreover, Karpus Inc has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 3,889 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr reported 750 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Gamco Incorporated Et Al has 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 24,729 are held by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Co. New York-based Virtu Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Bridgewater Associate LP stated it has 10,192 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 589,291 shares in its portfolio. Karpas Strategies Limited Com holds 74,275 shares or 2.5% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Grp Llp accumulated 0% or 122,395 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd invested 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 87,184 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

