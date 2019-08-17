Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Facebook Cl A (FB) Position By $4.07 Million; Farallon Capital Management Has Increased Codexis (CDXS) Position By $1.90 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 24,542 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 320,245 shares with $53.38M value, up from 295,703 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $524.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Facebook bans political data analytics firm that did work for Trump; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 11/04/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG’S SECOND DAY OF TESTIMONY: LIVE; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 13/04/2018 – Facebook Files Proxy Statemen; 05/04/2018 – Gambles said the fact that Facebook knew about the data incident in 2015 shows FANGs are operating in “fairyland.”; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACEBOOK SAYS FTC TOLD CO IT WILL SEND A LETTER REGARDING DATA ACQUIRED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, BUT DOES NOT HAVE INDICATION OF A FORMAL PROBE (CLARIFIES THAT FTC HAS NOT SENT A LETTER YET); 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – ZUCKERBERG SAYS ‘ADS IS A GREAT BUSINESS MODEL’ IN RESPONSE TO QUESTION ABOUT NON-AD REVENUE – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Facebook reports progress in addressing hate speech

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased Codexis Inc (CDXS) stake by 8.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Farallon Capital Management Llc acquired 95,000 shares as Codexis Inc (CDXS)’s stock declined 6.08%. The Farallon Capital Management Llc holds 1.25 million shares with $25.66 million value, up from 1.16 million last quarter. Codexis Inc now has $781.42 million valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 438,035 shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 10/05/2018 – Codexis 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $155 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 13.55% above currents $183.7 stock price. Facebook had 34 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by M Partners. JMP Securities maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 19. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, April 4. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased Host Hotels & Resorts Inc Reit (NYSE:HST) stake by 118,346 shares to 314,350 valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM) stake by 183,203 shares and now owns 9,080 shares. First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset invested in 50,847 shares. Essex Fincl Ser Inc owns 14,051 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Lp owns 45,955 shares. Bank Hapoalim Bm stated it has 15,483 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Neumann Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.15% or 1,410 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 14,156 shares. Washington Tru Com stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Country Club Trust Com Na accumulated 0.09% or 4,468 shares. 17,677 are held by M Holding Securities Incorporated. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 1.44 million shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 232,482 shares. Tradewinds Lc owns 5,240 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability reported 2.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Matrix Asset Ny has 0.9% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased Crispr Therapeutics Ag stake by 525,000 shares to 725,000 valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 6.35M shares and now owns 1.15M shares. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Codexis has $25 highest and $22.5 lowest target. $23.75’s average target is 77.37% above currents $13.39 stock price. Codexis had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Limited Com holds 0.38% or 50,780 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 0% or 2.41M shares. Nantahala Cap Ltd Com reported 3.43% stake. Essex Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 0.53% or 175,964 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 333,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 42,218 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 88,600 shares. Eam Ltd Co owns 199,287 shares. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) or 882 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 33,364 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 305,675 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Blair William & Il accumulated 226,090 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS).