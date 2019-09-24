Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Walmart (WMT) Stake By $1.74 Million; Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Shorts Increased By 5.4%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Walmart Inc (WMT) stake by 78.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 15,800 shares as Walmart Inc (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 36,000 shares with $3.98 million value, up from 20,200 last quarter. Walmart Inc now has $337.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.54. About 2.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 02/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Walmart buying Pillpack, online pharmacy: sources -; 19/03/2018 – WALMART: HANDY IN PROGRAM TO DO FURNITURE & TV INSTALLATION; 30/05/2018 – MariaHalkias: Drew Holler, Walmart vp of people, said the way $WMT will judge success of its new college program is by; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 15/03/2018 – Former executive claims Walmart overstated sales; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Rev $122.7B; 20/04/2018 – Walmart Nominates McDonald’s CEO Stephen J. Easterbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B

Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP) had an increase of 5.4% in short interest. ZIOP’s SI was 44.52 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 5.4% from 42.24M shares previously. With 1.84M avg volume, 24 days are for Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP)’s short sellers to cover ZIOP’s short positions. The SI to Ziopharm Oncology Inc’s float is 28.92%. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.125. About 618,597 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $642.09 million. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma . It has a 4.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer.

Among 2 analysts covering ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ZIOPHARM Oncology has $7.5 highest and $6.5000 lowest target. $7’s average target is 69.70% above currents $4.125 stock price. ZIOPHARM Oncology had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 23 by Raymond James.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Waste Connections Inc stake by 6,000 shares to 77,950 valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 8,960 shares and now owns 117,000 shares. Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Wal-Mart Stores has $13500 highest and $10700 lowest target. $123.50’s average target is 4.18% above currents $118.54 stock price. Wal-Mart Stores had 16 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, September 23 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, May 17. Citigroup reinitiated the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 16.

