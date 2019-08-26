Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; Pdt Partners Upped Its Care Com (CRCM) Position

Pdt Partners Llc increased Care Com Inc (CRCM) stake by 35.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 20,900 shares as Care Com Inc (CRCM)’s stock declined 34.10%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 79,146 shares with $1.56M value, up from 58,246 last quarter. Care Com Inc now has $312.91 million valuation. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 749,569 shares traded or 4.47% up from the average. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 05/03/2018 Care.com to Participate At 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 2,070 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 22,355 shares with $6.03M value, up from 20,285 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 373,097 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.00-Adj EPS $10.30; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Medical Benefits Ratios 84%; 16/05/2018 – Wellcare at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans to Buy Meridian Health Plan of Michigan for $2.5 Billion; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Net $101.7M; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – DEAL IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON FINANCING, AND WELLCARE HAS SECURED $2.5 BLN IN COMMITTED BRIDGE FINANCING; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicare Health Plans Revenue $1.56B; 29/05/2018 – Health Insurer WellCare to Acquire Meridian for $2.5 Billion

Among 3 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carecom has $30 highest and $1300 lowest target. $21.33’s average target is 123.35% above currents $9.55 stock price. Carecom had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Care.com, Inc.’s (NYSE:CRCM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Care.com reports weak outlook; founder stepping aside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Care.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Care.com Is Swooning Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $247,500 activity. BELL GEORGE bought $247,500 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 0% or 12,302 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 4,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Renaissance Technologies Limited Com reported 2.03 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 72,826 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 18,157 shares. Sei Invs owns 94,887 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,182 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 31,015 shares. Numerixs holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 381 were accumulated by Kistler. Fred Alger Management Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). 15,840 were accumulated by Intll.

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 30,500 shares to 125,300 valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 25,199 shares and now owns 24,309 shares. Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn has 1,400 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 6,802 shares. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 0.06% stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 600 shares. Blackrock Inc has 3.68 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 180,296 were reported by First Trust Lp. North Star Inv Management Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.03% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 14,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.05% or 18,789 shares. Pnc Group Incorporated owns 29,419 shares. Voya Management Ltd Com holds 60,512 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Company owns 58,451 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Highbridge Limited Co holds 0.08% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WellCare to Hire Hundreds to Support Transition to Medicaid Managed Care in North Carolina – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (NYSE:SC) stake by 21,040 shares to 758,519 valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) stake by 212,550 shares and now owns 121,000 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 18.76% above currents $264.4 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Stephens.