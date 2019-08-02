Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Its Stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by $694,340 as Share Price Rose; Allen Operations Position in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Has Lifted by $4.82 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 1,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 44,056 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.55M, up from 42,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $597.33. About 86,291 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23

Allen Operations Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Operations Llc bought 107,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 294,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 187,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Operations Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 5.94 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/05/2018 – Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Community Reveal Most Watched Game Reveal in Call of Duty History; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard: dead dangerous; 05/05/2018 – The surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite” is not significantly hurting Activision Blizzard’s gaming business; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO – AMRITA AHUJA IS GOING TO BECOME NEXT CFO OF BLIZZARD – CONF CALL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,500 shares to 161,400 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,259 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTG vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CoStar Group Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CoStar Group to lay off 173 employees across its two Atlanta offices – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INFY vs. CSGP: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Activision Blizzard, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:ATVI) 13% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NVDA, ZIOP, ATVI – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 3rd – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

