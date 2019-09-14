Picton Mahoney Asset Management Upped Holding in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by $684,870 as Shares Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Howard Capital Management Cut by $344,720 Its Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 253,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.35M, up from 247,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 15.28M shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GREENHILL ADDS JPMORGAN DEALMAKER MALLY AMID A FLURRY OF HIRING; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.63 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.65 PCT IN MARCH – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 23/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Frenkel Says Fed Shouldn’t Focus on Dollar (Video); 18/05/2018 – Former head of J.P. Morgan’s blockchain operation says banks like her former employer could get into the cryptocurrency business imminently; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S PINTO `VERY POSITIVE’ LONG-TERM ON EMERGING MARKETS; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 2,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 207,590 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.99M, down from 210,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 13/04/2018 – Huffington Post: Here’s A Look At The Delightful Disney-Pixar Short About A Teeny Dumpling; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: James Murdoch Won’t Be Joining Disney; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SLASHES FORECAST FOR “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” WITH EARLY TICKET SALES SAGGING – BLOOMBERG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,465 are owned by Amer Money Management Limited Liability Co. Savant Limited Company reported 28,812 shares stake. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 3.01% or 354,420 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Com reported 40,905 shares. Eagle Ridge reported 1.66% stake. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc reported 69,021 shares. Kenmare Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Modera Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,779 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership holds 47,262 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.36% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 162,815 shares. 285,979 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Retirement Of Alabama has 1.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Capital Int invested in 23.15M shares or 1.03% of the stock. First Long Island Investors Lc owns 5,572 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 453,900 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $184,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 7,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks – Motley Fool” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan Chase Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Potential For Zero Rates ‘Obviously’ A Concern – Benzinga” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares to 136,940 shares, valued at $12.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,020 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.