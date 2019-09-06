Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as Market Valuation Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Avenir Lowered Position as Stock Value Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 21,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.46M, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $834.43. About 179,254 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Taps Outback Steakhouse Veteran to Help Burnish Image; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”; 30/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE, DOORDASH IN NATIONAL DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Won’t Cut Prices or Introduce Combo Meals; Not ‘Playing That Game’; 23/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE MOVE FROM DENVER TO AFFECT ABOUT 400 EMPLOYEES; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC – HIRED CHRIS BRANDT AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2; 02/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Chipotle Says Sees Increase in Delivery Orders Following DoorDash Partnership; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Rev $1.15B; 23/05/2018 – CMG: SOME WORKERS TO BE OFFERED RELOCATION/RETENTION PACKAGES

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 52,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 470,129 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.38 million, down from 523,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.65 million for 24.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Q2 GDP Revision Slides to 2.0% – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Realty Income (O) to Acquire 454 Properties for $1.25 Billion – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 103,620 are held by Maple Capital Mgmt Inc. 190,896 were reported by Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership. Moore Management LP reported 150,000 shares. Bp Public Ltd owns 26,000 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co accumulated 173,637 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 9,199 were accumulated by Mackenzie Fin Corporation. Department Mb Bancorporation N A holds 1,210 shares. Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt Communications (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has 0.17% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Raymond James Na accumulated 2,334 shares. Advisor Prtnrs owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,958 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Comm has invested 0.01% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Cibc Ww Mkts reported 0.02% stake. South Dakota Council has invested 0.22% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Evermay Wealth Ltd Llc reported 5,190 shares. Gsa Cap Partners Llp stated it has 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Avenir Corp, which manages about $1.38B and $942.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP) by 22,558 shares to 317,722 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc (NYSE:MIC) by 14,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.13 earnings per share, up 44.91% or $0.97 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $86.80 million for 66.65 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.55% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chipotle Shares Are Soaring, But Some Analysts Remain Bearish – Benzinga” on February 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Stocks Are the Real Winners in the Food Delivery Wars – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Reasons Why I’m Selling Chipotle – The Motley Fool” published on March 31, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chipotle Kicks Off Back To School With Free Delivery Sundays And “Things You ‘Borrow’ Kits” – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 301 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd reported 43,825 shares. Rampart Mngmt Lc has invested 0.1% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 2,325 shares. Marshfield Assoc reported 9.86% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.06% or 2,088 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 1,202 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 366 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 4,657 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 5,203 shares. Parkside Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Columbus Circle stated it has 90,220 shares. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.17% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 9,980 shares to 85,880 shares, valued at $9.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.