Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding as Stock Value Rose; American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) Shares Rose While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Decreased Holding

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 49,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 458,108 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.03M, down from 507,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust (AMH) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 471,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 3.82 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, down from 4.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent Real Estate Investment Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.77. About 1.29M shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,003 shares to 556,913 shares, valued at $27.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Company Inc has invested 0% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co reported 55,881 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 136,693 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.03% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 49,520 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 106,600 shares. Telos Mngmt Incorporated holds 11,451 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 60,125 shares. Profund accumulated 0.02% or 14,799 shares. Assetmark Incorporated accumulated 0% or 94 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.08% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 65,565 shares. Utah Retirement holds 55,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc holds 0.77% or 12.19M shares. Earnest Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Com holds 2.52M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 637,684 shares. 6,621 were accumulated by Paradigm Fincl Advisors Lc. Bangor Savings Bank has 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookmont Cap Mngmt holds 2.37% or 32,692 shares. Strs Ohio owns 5.90M shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 337,554 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 2.19% or 6.43 million shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc reported 934,946 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 9.83 million shares. Inv House Limited Company holds 4.16% or 326,423 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp reported 661,645 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Llc has 0.33% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garde Cap Inc has 74,427 shares.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,921 shares, and has risen its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.