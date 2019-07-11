Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake By $721,050; MEDIBIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (MDBIF) Shorts Increased By 274%

MEDIBIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MDBIF) had an increase of 274% in short interest. MDBIF’s SI was 37,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 274% from 10,000 shares previously. With 25,900 avg volume, 1 days are for MEDIBIO LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRALIA (OTCMKTS:MDBIF)’s short sellers to cover MDBIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 52.00% or $0.013 during the last trading session, reaching $0.012. About 279,466 shares traded or 744.31% up from the average. Medibio Limited (OTCMKTS:MDBIF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) stake by 1.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 1,265 shares as Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 62,852 shares with $35.86 million value, down from 64,117 last quarter. Intuitive Surgical Inc now has $60.99B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $532.28. About 825,632 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 03/05/2018 – New Study Shows Robotic-Assisted Surgery Benefits for Inguinal Hernia Repair; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India

Medibio Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical diagnostic technology for mental health based on Heart Rate Variability technology in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.47 million. The firm also provides animal health, skincare, and agriculture products, which include AGRIPRO, REGEN, QCIDE, and TERMILONE. It currently has negative earnings. It serves clients in the fields of public service, military, aviation, and public health system, as well as health insurance providers.

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 EPS, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $255.52 million for 59.67 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Viavi Solutions Inc stake by 70,060 shares to 834,560 valued at $10.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 4,200 shares and now owns 16,000 shares. Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) was raised too.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. Myriam Curet had sold 2,200 shares worth $1.09M on Friday, March 8. GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65M worth of stock. Samath Jamie also sold $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, January 29. MOHR MARSHALL also sold $3.94 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Intuitive Surgical had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Monday, April 1. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $620 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.