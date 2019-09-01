Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Anadarko Pete (APC) Position as Shares Rose; As Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stock Value Rose, Cullen Frost Bankers Boosted Holding by $2.88 Million

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 54.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 116,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 98,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 214,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 170.84% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – Midstates Petroleum Announces Agreement for Sale of Anadarko Basin Producing Properties for $58 Million; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT TO ENCOURAGE OIL PRODUCERS TO COLLABORATE WITH REFINERS IN FUEL PRICES STABILIZATION PLAN -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 13.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 11,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 96,328 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.78 million, up from 84,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Analysts await Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 42.68% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.82 per share. APC’s profit will be $236.16 million for 38.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.84% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 27,905 shares to 174,055 shares, valued at $12.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engy Opportunities Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.81% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 393,497 shares. Mariner Lc reported 0% stake. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1,697 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 44,948 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 310,512 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 1.05% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 5.06M shares. Jnba Fin reported 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Monetary Management Gru invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 71,271 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 1.1% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 2.13M shares. Ameritas Prtn has 0.02% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 9,037 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.49% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Research & Management Comm stated it has 150 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 0.3% stake. One Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Wealthcare Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 95 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1,979 shares. Blb&B Lc reported 997 shares. Montecito Bancorporation & Tru invested in 1,413 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Van Strum Towne holds 0.22% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,175 shares. James Inv stated it has 53,836 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Pggm Invests stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cognios Cap Ltd Liability has 9,420 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested in 0.4% or 15,500 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,612 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Rus 2000 Grw Etf (IWO) by 17,562 shares to 34,339 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD) by 6,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,365 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).