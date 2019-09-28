Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Agilent Technologies (A) Stake; First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (A) stake by 85.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 183,963 shares as Agilent Technologies Inc (A)’s stock declined 10.40%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 31,100 shares with $2.32M value, down from 215,063 last quarter. Agilent Technologies Inc now has $23.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $76.39. About 1.46 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Lasergen, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 18/04/2018 – Agilent: Complaint Alleges Trade Secrets Were Illegally Obtained by Former Employees; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 16 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund. The active investment managers in our database now own: 4.61 million shares, up from 4.61 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 700 shares. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 2,938 shares. Creative Planning owns 20,233 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Com reported 50,748 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.07% or 4,934 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Godsey And Gibb Associate has 2.33% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.14% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0.13% or 6,230 shares in its portfolio. 17,420 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Gamco Et Al owns 0% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,761 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 769 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 3,956 were reported by First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated. Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Reilly Limited Liability Company accumulated 239 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 0.31% or 11,940 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $266.14 million for 22.21 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) stake by 5,900 shares to 64,300 valued at $9.91 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Agilent Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:A) stake by 162,937 shares and now owns 378,000 shares. Pluralsight Inc was raised too.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $286.42 million. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 38,389 shares traded. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

