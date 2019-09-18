Picton Mahoney Asset Management Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Raised as Share Value Rose; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Upped Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) by $2.86 Million

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 36.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The bought 21,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 81,513 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.60M, up from 59,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $102.91. About 602,601 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 03/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS 4Q INCOME FROM DIVIDEND TO BE INR3.31B VS 2.23B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q NET INCOME 47.99B RUPEES; EST. 48.6B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Can Fin Homes’ board picks Baring Private Equity Asia over HDFC to sell business – Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – HDFC TO PAY INR16.5/SHR AS FINAL DIVIDEND; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS INR2.65B PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE OF UNITS TO QUIKR INDIA; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO PICK BAML, MS, CREDIT SUISSE, JPMORGAN; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 21/03/2018 – PRISM CEMENT LTD PRIS.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2.09 PCT TO 5.26 PCT

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 232.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 534,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 764,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 372,957 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.1% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Utah Retirement holds 20,486 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. First Mercantile holds 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 1,770 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 233,297 shares. Maverick Ltd has 218,000 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 19,882 shares. Hightower Limited Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 211,881 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 461,600 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Morgan Stanley has 156,142 shares. Prelude Capital Lc reported 5,890 shares stake.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 5,500 shares to 37,700 shares, valued at $3.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 57,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,240 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

