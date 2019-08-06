Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raised Its Adobe (ADBE) Stake; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Valuation Rose While Crestwood Capital Management LP Trimmed by $1.19 Million Its Stake

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,370 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29M, up from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $286.46. About 2.02M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Adobe Experience Cloud selected by 24 Hour Fitness to transform customer engagement; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 03/05/2018 – Investor Advisory: Adobe Announces Webcasts of Investor Conference Participation

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 7.06 million shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – GOT NOTICE FROM SEBI REQUIRING RESPONSES ON MATTERS RELATING TO ALLEGED NON-COMPLIANCE WITH CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF LISTING AGREEMENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Icici Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 25/04/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT AFTER TAX 2.12 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.80 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – SWIGGY – PARTNERS WITH ICICI BANK TO LAUNCH TWO DIGITAL SOLUTIONS FOR ITS DELIVERY PARTNERS; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL (IPRU) – ACQUISITION; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – REVIEWS BANK’S INTERNAL PROCESS FOR CREDIT APPROVAL; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank scraps proposal to sell home finance unit – The Hindu; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank’s Profit Halves As Provisions Surge In March Quarter; 31/05/2018 – India’s ICICI announces investigation of chief executive

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11,235 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,270 shares, and cut its stake in Haemonetics Corp (NYSE:HAE).

