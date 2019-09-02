Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raised By $556,830 Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; Edgestream Partners LP Has Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Stake

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp sold 5,108 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)’s stock declined 11.03%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 67,570 shares with $5.06M value, down from 72,678 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $52.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.02. About 3.20 million shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 18/04/2018 – Rail operator CSX tops profit estimates on cost-cutting boost; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q Net $695M; 23/04/2018 – CSX Corp Names Brian Barr as Senior Vice Pres of Engineering and Mechanical; 22/05/2018 – CSX at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – CSX Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 10.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 2,070 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 22,355 shares with $6.03M value, up from 20,285 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 210,265 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH NEW DEBT OF $600 MLN TO $1.0 BLN AND NEW EQUITY OF $800 MLN TO $1.2 BLN; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Days in Claims Payable 50.2 Days; 01/05/2018 – WellCare: Selected to Continue Serving Medicaid Members in Florida; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q Medicaid Health Plans Revenue $2.81B

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CSX Stock Charts Point to Looming Breakdown – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Union Pacific and CSX Headed in Different Directions After Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Acquire Massena Rail Line from CSX (CSX) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CN Announces Strategic Acquisition from CSX in the State of New York – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $786.56 million for 16.59 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) stake by 80,607 shares to 172,157 valued at $31.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) stake by 5,227 shares and now owns 127,189 shares. Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Bath Savings Tru has invested 0.06% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Barnett holds 19,750 shares. Bar Harbor Ser holds 0.2% or 4,800 shares. 5,922 were reported by M Inc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 229 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Com reported 9,100 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co reported 4,718 shares stake. 90,140 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% or 7,200 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 2,381 shares. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher Com has 0.52% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 102,040 shares. Caprock Group Inc holds 0.06% or 4,433 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.86% or 85,066 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 400 shares. Moreover, Advsrs Ok has 0.12% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 15,220 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. CSX Corp has $93 highest and $57 lowest target. $80.22’s average target is 19.70% above currents $67.02 stock price. CSX Corp had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 5 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking John Paulson’s Paulson & Company Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WellCare Names Dr. Eugenie M. Komives Chief Medical Officer in North Carolina – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sachem Head Adds Salesforce (CRM), Spectra Energy (SE) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 14,100 shares to 404,500 valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 3,515 shares and now owns 72,460 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. York Capital Mngmt Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Jefferies Gp Lc has invested 0.12% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ser Automobile Association owns 46,727 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Pitcairn owns 1,400 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 28,616 shares. Soros Fund Limited Liability Corp holds 23,835 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 4,200 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 104,831 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc owns 41,685 shares. Psagot Invest House, Israel-based fund reported 9,822 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership reported 8,240 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 2,469 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $305 lowest target. $314’s average target is 15.98% above currents $270.74 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Stephens.