Picton Mahoney Asset Management Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) Has Decreased by $1.75 Million as Market Value Declined; Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) Stock Value Rose While Arizona State Retirement System Trimmed by $610,198 Its Position

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (TRV) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 77,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Travelers Cos Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $150.23. About 1.37 million shares traded or 12.78% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $603 MLN PRE-TAX VS $610 MLN; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 18/04/2018 – Travelers Publishes Its 2017 Community Report; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/05/2018 – Cardiac Center in Saudi Arabia Targets Medical Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Return on Equity 11.5; 13/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Travelers find `nice’ isn’t exclusive to Minnesota

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) by 15.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 11,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, down from 73,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $179.95. About 627,890 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 22/04/2018 – DJ Burlington Stores Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BURL); 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.73M for 15.27 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A by 6,733 shares to 88,602 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 91,890 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 10,375 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Ranger Invest Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 17 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 65,118 shares. State Bank Of America De reported 0.01% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested in 381,842 shares. Primecap Mgmt Comm Ca holds 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 33,300 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). 300 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.01% or 11,122 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 5,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.28% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co reported 7,468 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 191,921 shares to 193,921 shares, valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 8,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).