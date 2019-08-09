Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Tableau Software (DATA) Position; Approach Resources (AREX) Has 0.44 Sentiment

Approach Resources Inc (AREX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.53, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 14 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 32 cut down and sold holdings in Approach Resources Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 18.98 million shares, down from 20.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Approach Resources Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 11 New Position: 3.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 5,410 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 136,805 shares with $17.41M value, down from 142,215 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 4,200 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) stake by 11,585 shares and now owns 48,905 shares. Nomad Foods Ltd was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, June 19 to “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.18M shares. Baillie Gifford And Com reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 2,462 shares. Hmi Capital Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 1.31 million shares. Timessquare Capital Management Limited Com reported 0.46% stake. Massachusetts Financial Ser Co Ma invested in 0% or 87,263 shares. Petrus Lta holds 1,755 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Numerixs Tech Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 4,200 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,363 shares. 2,100 were reported by Northeast Fincl Consultants. 59,771 are owned by Voloridge Investment Ltd Llc. Lpl Finance Lc holds 10,961 shares. Cadian Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 1.03 million shares.

The stock decreased 8.12% or $0.0191 during the last trading session, reaching $0.216. About 231,614 shares traded. Approach Resources, Inc. (AREX) has declined 88.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AREX News: 02/05/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 11.3 MBOE/D; 02/05/2018 – Approach Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 14/05/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES INC AREX.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES 4Q PRODUCTION 11.6 MBOE/D; 08/03/2018 – Approach Resources Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$70M; 08/03/2018 Approach Resources 4Q EPS 51c; 18/04/2018 – Approach Resources Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Approach Resources 1Q Rev $28.8M; 08/03/2018 – APPROACH RESOURCES SEES FY CAPEX $50M TO $70M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Approach Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AREX)

Approach Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional gas and oil reserves in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.43 million. The companyÂ’s properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

New Generation Advisors Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Approach Resources, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp owns 4.53 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein L.P. has 0% invested in the company for 16,100 shares. The New York-based American International Group Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc., a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,777 shares.