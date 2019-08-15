Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Share Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Position Boosted by Chesapeake Asset Management Llc

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 18,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 514,322 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11 million, down from 532,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 2.54M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Tendyne Shows Significant Reduction of Mitral Regurgitation Symptoms and Low Mortality Rates; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT SPEAKS AT PRESS CONFERENCE IN SANTA FE; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $113.42. About 2.19 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Domestic Package Rev $10.23B; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $58.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,772 shares to 10,923 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,001 shares, and cut its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Company owns 13,050 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel has invested 2.53% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Salzhauer Michael invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.36% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 13,730 shares. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Boston Rech Mgmt Inc accumulated 31,896 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Golub Gru Incorporated Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 104,380 shares. Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.31% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amer Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 7,942 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritas Inv Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,300 shares. Excalibur Management reported 1.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Masters Capital Ltd Liability has 0.9% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). City has invested 0.86% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security State Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Moreover, King Luther Management Corporation has 1.32% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Compton Capital Ri stated it has 35,450 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Diamond Hill Capital reported 6.98 million shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.25% or 1.60M shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 760 shares. Graybill Bartz & Associate Limited reported 56,379 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 5,126 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Lincoln Natl, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 31,348 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 58,283 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 1.89% or 215,858 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.54% or 299,933 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 1.64% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.