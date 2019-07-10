Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Among 2 analysts covering Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Corcept Therapeutics had 5 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CORT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. The rating was downgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, February 1 to “Neutral”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CORT in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. See Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) latest ratings:

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $12 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Hold New Target: $14 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $20 New Target: $14 Downgrade

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 15.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 4,070 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 22,578 shares with $40.20M value, down from 26,648 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $978.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi; 22/03/2018 – Whole Foods Is Losing Executives Under New Owner Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 11/05/2018 – Leaked memo reveals Whole Foods is slowly moving its most important technology into Amazon’s cloud; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 20/03/2018 – Avis Continues to Lead its Category for Customer Loyalty; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU is asking Amazon to stop marketing a powerful facial recognition tool to police, saying law enforcement agencies could “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Prime Day Be a Prime Disappointment for Amazon Stock This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku and Amazon Are Battling Over the Low-Cost Smart TV Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.32% or 605 shares. Gruss accumulated 7,550 shares or 14.07% of the stock. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Company holds 2.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,204 shares. Beach Inv Counsel Pa reported 12,810 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 80,272 shares. Ww Asset Management owns 27,003 shares for 2.45% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Company has 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1,148 are held by Beacon Gp. Wealthquest Corporation stated it has 586 shares. Advisory Research invested in 0.02% or 574 shares. Alkeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 205,348 shares. 34 are held by Contravisory Inv Mgmt. L S Advsrs holds 8,316 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 2.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 10,348 are held by Natl Asset.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, January 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by UBS. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2200 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by DA Davidson.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc stake by 4,200 shares to 16,000 valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 8,350 shares and now owns 157,935 shares. Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was raised too.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Insider Ownership On The Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sun files for generic version of Corcept’s Korlym – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Corcept (CORT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares while 63 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 84.26 million shares or 4.75% less from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Financial Ntwk holds 185 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 173,470 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc accumulated 9,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Catalyst Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited, a California-based fund reported 39,800 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc invested in 74,593 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt owns 126 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 19,938 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 150,654 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT). 215,460 were accumulated by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al. 219 are owned by Moody Bancorporation Tru Division. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) for 154,188 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.02% invested in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.