Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted By $30.32 Million Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position; Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Lowered Kb Home (KBH) Stake

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 94,100 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Lakewood Capital Management Lp holds 1.10M shares with $26.50M value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.54M shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside; 08/03/2018 – KB Home to Release 2018 First Quarter Earnings on March 22, 2018; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 9596.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 191,921 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 193,921 shares with $30.71M value, up from 2,000 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $113.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.39% or $5.11 during the last trading session, reaching $145.7. About 12.97 million shares traded or 93.32% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: LARGEST PUBLIC-SECTOR DEAL WITH USDA LAST QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce will likely update its guidance to reflect the MuleSoft deal; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. Another trade for 114 shares valued at $18,169 was made by Roos John Victor on Thursday, February 14. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.00 million on Tuesday, February 5. On Wednesday, February 6 BLOCK KEITH sold $795,000 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. 846 shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J, worth $134,514 on Wednesday, February 6. Benioff Marc sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62M. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock or 200 shares. 5,325 shares were sold by Weaver Amy E, worth $857,751 on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sequoia Advsrs Lc has 39,992 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Monetary Incorporated reported 0.4% stake. Vigilant Cap Ltd Com has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). First Manhattan holds 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 1,256 shares. 44,724 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Donaldson Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,506 shares. Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership owns 203,382 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap has 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Advisory stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has 292,754 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. 64,902 were reported by Counselors. Pictet Asset Management reported 1.14 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tctc Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,465 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited owns 72 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com had 39 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CRM in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Goldman Sachs. Monness maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 5. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, March 5.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) stake by 34,422 shares to 176,870 valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 18,414 shares and now owns 514,322 shares. Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) was reduced too.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased Cushman Wakefield Plc stake by 465,400 shares to 3.44 million valued at $61.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 955,200 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, June 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 27. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 27 by Credit Suisse. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 13 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 15,860 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company owns 29,303 shares. Renaissance Technologies holds 0.08% or 3.44M shares. The Texas-based Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.03% or 765,810 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na holds 0% or 184 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 954,737 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc has 1.37M shares. Braun Stacey Associate Incorporated reported 280,105 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Jump Trading Ltd Llc accumulated 33,794 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability reported 332,379 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 255,785 shares.