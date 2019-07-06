Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Associated Banc (ASB) Stake; Shorts at NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (NFPDF) Raised By 11.22%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Associated Banc Corp (ASB) stake by 127.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 37,900 shares as Associated Banc Corp (ASB)’s stock declined 3.25%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 67,600 shares with $1.44M value, up from 29,700 last quarter. Associated Banc Corp now has $3.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.44. About 465,396 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 24/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO AUTHORITY REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP TO BUY ANDERSON INSURANCE & INVESTMENT; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp: Terms of Transaction Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) had an increase of 11.22% in short interest. NFPDF’s SI was 247,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.22% from 222,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2479 days are for NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)’s short sellers to cover NFPDF’s short positions. It closed at $66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 60,000 shares to 10,000 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG) stake by 3,515 shares and now owns 72,460 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Associated Banc had 4 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the shares of ASB in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10.

More notable recent Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Associated Banc-Corp Closes Acquisition of Wisconsin banking operations of The Huntington National Bank – PRNewswire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold ASB shares while 72 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 118.71 million shares or 3.54% less from 123.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability Co holds 39,765 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 29,054 shares. Fmr Limited holds 0.01% or 2.29 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co accumulated 876,485 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Numerixs Investment holds 0.06% or 20,200 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.01% or 302,140 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 86,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De reported 180,484 shares stake. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability reported 40,000 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.84M shares. 1.25 million are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co. 48,087 were reported by Ameritas. Axa has invested 0% in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 213,929 shares.