Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC); Bvf Decreased Its Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Stake as Stock Declined

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 2.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 46,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 1.83 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 19,534 shares traded. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS; 13/03/2018 Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 27c; 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 232.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 534,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 764,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.32 million, up from 230,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 1.19M shares traded or 9.88% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 46,000 shares to 319,000 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 4.88 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 979,242 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hudson Bay Cap Lp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 14,928 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Co. Philadelphia Of San Francisco Limited Liability Corp holds 1.67% or 396,945 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 28,200 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communication owns 21,754 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 662 shares in its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Ltd stated it has 606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 1.26% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 764,709 shares. Continental Advisors Ltd Liability invested 1.78% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Manufacturers Life Comm The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9,543 shares. Moreover, Argi Inv Services has 0.02% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 17,015 shares.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $915.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 1.38 million shares to 5.18M shares, valued at $58.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc by 675,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Essa Pharma Inc.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.