Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Msci (MSCI); As New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $26.00 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (Put) (NYT) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 812,452 shares as the company's stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.35. About 994,890 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 70.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 25,700 shares as the company's stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 61,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.31M, up from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $5.84 during the last trading session, reaching $241.27. About 554,116 shares traded or 9.85% up from the average. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William And Communications Il has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp stated it has 8,300 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 431,250 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co reported 36 shares. 1.65M were accumulated by Geode Management Limited Com. Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 84,219 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.73 million shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt invested in 17,438 shares. Spears Abacus Ltd Liability Company invested in 12,786 shares. Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 27,648 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 105,444 shares.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 195,106 shares to 406,803 shares, valued at $22.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardlytics Inc by 148,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year's $0.15 per share.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $17.51 million for 68.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These are the Chinese stocks analysts say you should buy – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Investors Pull Record Amount From Saudi Arabia ETF – Bloomberg” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “MSCI to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference – Financial Post” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 3,530 shares to 183,270 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 18,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,259 shares, and cut its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (NYSE:AFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assocs invested in 65,768 shares. The New York-based Element Cap Lc has invested 0.05% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). 55,605 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 5,156 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0.03% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Jupiter Asset reported 7,912 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp invested in 67,855 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 16,405 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.23% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) or 11,485 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 1,290 shares stake. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 188,920 shares. Nomura Asset Management Com Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Northern Tru reported 0.05% stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Holding Sa has 0.09% invested in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 55,846 shares.