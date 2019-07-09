Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by $326,230; Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Decreased Holding as Valuation Declined

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 247,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.04M, up from 244,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.86. About 4.23M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – BRAZIL BRL COULD REACH 3.40/USD YE18 W/REFORMIST WIN: JPMORGAN; 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 04/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: JPMorgan hires top AI researcher from Carnegie Mellon University; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Windstream President & CEO Tony Thomas to speak at J.P. Morgan conference; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/05/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SPEAKS AT INFRASTRUCTURE PANEL: LIVE; 05/04/2018 – Canadian M&A deals seen rebounding after sluggish first quarter

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) by 8.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 55,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 622,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.34M, down from 677,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $138. About 111,610 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by BACON ASHLEY. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22M on Tuesday, January 29. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 18,000 shares. CROWN JAMES S had bought 5,000 shares worth $518,950. On Tuesday, January 29 Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 3,022 shares. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Scher Peter.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 115,900 shares to 4,900 shares, valued at $242,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sns Fin Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.31 million shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.8% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Spinnaker Tru reported 0.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bailard Inc, a California-based fund reported 84,162 shares. Security Tru Co holds 1.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 47,699 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability accumulated 0.03% or 10,625 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Com invested 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Primecap Management Ca reported 23.17M shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 275,061 shares. Burt Wealth invested in 0.19% or 4,185 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 16,820 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. 145,736 were reported by Cypress Mgmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Cape Ann State Bank has 1.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 143,152 shares.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY) by 14,800 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc..

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 57.50 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $38.09 million activity. 72,851 shares were sold by Hsing Michael, worth $9.52 million on Monday, February 11. Tseng Saria also sold $2.83M worth of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares. $1.81 million worth of stock was sold by Moyer James C on Monday, January 14. 21,308 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) shares with value of $2.78M were sold by Xiao Deming. Shares for $111,026 were sold by Blegen Theodore.