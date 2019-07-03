Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Stake; As Western Union Co. (WU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 359,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 3.57 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Western Union Adds WeChat Capability to GlobalPay for Students; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 10.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, up from 20,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $281.69. About 226,206 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.47, EST. $1.96; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction in Healthcare Spending; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 22/05/2018 – WellCare Names Dr. J. Thomas Newton Medical Director in North Carolina; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-US GOVT SETS 3.40 (NOT 1.84) PCT INCREASE IN AVERAGE PAYMENT RATE TO INSURERS FOR 2019 MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – WellCare Elects Amy Compton-Phillips and Kathleen E. Walsh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) CEO Ken Burdick on WellCare’s Acquisition of Meridian (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 68,100 shares to 1,900 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp. (NYSE:CNC) by 431,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

