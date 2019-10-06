Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Upped Its Cme Group (CME) Stake; ENDEXX CORPORATION (EDXC) Shorts Down By 13.8%

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 2.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired 2,605 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)’s stock rose 10.91%. The Picton Mahoney Asset Management holds 89,900 shares with $17.45M value, up from 87,295 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $76.77B valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 1.06M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 15/03/2018 – Matt Leising: CME board said to meet today to discus bid for NEX, could come next week per; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 15/03/2018 – CME considering bid for NEX Group – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 20; 22/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 21; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 05/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Fund buying sends CME live cattle futures higher; 27/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO DUFFY SAYS NEX IS COMPLEMENTARY, NOT A RIVAL

ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC) had a decrease of 13.8% in short interest. EDXC’s SI was 508,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 13.8% from 589,800 shares previously. With 1.13 million avg volume, 1 days are for ENDEXX CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EDXC)’s short sellers to cover EDXC’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.93% or $0.017 during the last trading session, reaching $0.105. About 683,510 shares traded or 37.84% up from the average. CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDXC) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

ENDEXX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides platforms for entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $32.07 million. It offers medical marijuana management and technology solutions; and m3Hub, a platform that manages patient concentric data and incorporates patient privacy practices through verification, privacy, legal, and transparent controls, as well as legitimizes the entire transaction process on behalf of patients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides visual board books that offer an environment to create, deliver, edit, view, and review corporate data, as well as an interface to communicate and confer with approved parties; Endexx document management suite, a suite of document/data management tools designed to enhance the handling, storage, and control of document; and Endexx storage application, a base module for offsite storage of files and photos that require backup in an offsite location.

More important recent CBD Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDXC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CBD Unlimited announces results for FY18 – Seeking Alpha" on January 07, 2019

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $17500 lowest target. $224.20’s average target is 3.79% above currents $216.02 stock price. CME Group had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, September 19 report. UBS maintained the shares of CME in report on Thursday, October 3 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. UBS maintained CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 3. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Int, a California-based fund reported 13.45 million shares. Massachusetts-based Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Prio Wealth Partnership has 2,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 902,802 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership. Invesco holds 1.31M shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & holds 0.08% or 2,195 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Investment Counselors Lc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Llc Il reported 3,827 shares stake. Parnassus Ca accumulated 2.80M shares or 2.06% of the stock. First United State Bank Trust owns 7,565 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Conning holds 0.03% or 5,380 shares in its portfolio. 7,331 are owned by Mitchell Management. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 209,516 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Texas-based Stephens Investment Lc has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Braun Stacey Associates has 1.36% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 109,745 shares.