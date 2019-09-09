Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has Trimmed Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $4.88 Million as Stock Price Rose; Dnb Asset Management As Holding in Crown Castle International (CCI) Increased by $2.19 Billion as Valuation Rose

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) by 35.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 17,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.38 billion, up from 48,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Crown Castle International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $146.44. About 977,830 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 87.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 174,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 25,750 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $732,000, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.82. About 2.12 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 07/05/2018 – TIERPOINT – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS TO OFFER ZAYO’S CLOUDLINK SOLUTIONS; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,763 shares. Reaves W H And Company stated it has 0.05% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 1,100 were accumulated by Ckw Financial Gru. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 1.17 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 283,811 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc owns 972,406 shares. Eaton Vance owns 14,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 47,931 are held by Jpmorgan Chase And. Utah Retirement invested in 0.02% or 42,796 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 71,838 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) stated it has 51 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 91,516 are held by Nomura. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,497 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 959,204 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 4.97M shares.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Bizwest.com which released: “Should region be concerned about loss of public companies? – BizWest” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zayo Group grows profits in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Bizwest.com‘s news article titled: “Zayo delays annual report filing – BizWest” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.05M for 49.74 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 25,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 123,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 439,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

